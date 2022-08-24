She Didn’t Use Any Garlic In A Meal Served At A Dinner Party, And One Of Her Guests Went Absolutely Ballistic

A young woman had been enjoying the warm and sunny weather so much that she decided it would be nice to host a dinner party for all of her friends.

So, she invited everyone over and also extended the invitation to their significant others.

But, one of her friend’s partners, Rick, had always rubbed her the wrong way. Don’t get me wrong– the pair got along just fine. But, something about Rick’s overzealous personality did not sit well with her.

“He is one of those guys who try to make the most bizarre things into his entire personality– the biggest one being that he is a ‘huge garlic guy,'” she explained. Odd flex, but okay.

She, on the other hand, can not relate to his love of garlic any less. In fact, she, unfortunately, has gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)– which is severely triggered by garlic or alcohol consumption.

So, in an effort to avoid any adverse reactions during her own dinner party, she decided to skip the garlic as a recipe ingredient and opt for cooked onions instead– which infuriated Rick.

It all began after she plated the table and everyone sat down to eat. Most of her guests regarded that the food was delicious, but Rick immediately expressed an issue.

He first commented that the meal felt like it was “missing something.” Then, he asked her how much garlic was used in the dish.

And when she revealed that the meal did not have any garlic in it at all, he went absolutely ballistic.

