She Kicked Her Husband And In-Laws Out After They Tried Forcing Her To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom

A thirty-five-year-old woman and her husband, Jeff, are currently expecting their first child together.

But, this will be her second child since she already welcomed her first son into the world when she was eighteen years old. And her first son’s father was never really in the picture.

Since then, she has gone on to work as a substance abuse counselor– a job she is genuinely passionate about– and also married Jeff this past year. He even moved in with her since she already owned her home.

Despite all of the excitement surrounding her pregnancy, though, one topic is still stressing her out– childcare.

Over the years, she and Jeff have discussed what would happen after they had a child numerous times– and she underscored that she did not want to be a stay-at-home mom.

Nonetheless, now that their baby is due in November, Jeff has brought up the topic again. And this time, her in-laws were apparently behind it.

“They believe I should stay home with our son as ‘a mother and wife.’ But, I just don’t understand where their opinions come in because I already know where they stand– both of them stayed home with the kids,” she explained.

Then, her husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law all sat her down to have a discussion about her work status post-baby.

They claimed that she should focus on the kids, cleaning up her home, and making dinner. But, she reasoned that she had already completed all of these responsibilities while working a full-time job.

