She Received A “Wellness Check” From Her Local Book Store After Ordering Two Dark Novels

Kara Rofé, a twenty-four-year-old woman from Massachusetts, recently ordered two books from a local shop known as Porter Square Books.

But, her dark taste in literature apparently raised some concerns among the shop’s employees.

The first book Kara opted for was Jennette McCurdy’s latest memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” which was just released by the former Nickelodeon star on August 9.

Then, she also decided to throw in “Fleabag: The Scriptures”– a classic by bestselling author Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

However, while these books have rightfully amassed rave critic reviews, they are not exactly regarded as “light reads.”

McCurdy’s latest memoir delves deep into the star’s childhood struggles with addiction, eating disorders, familial relationships, and alleged abuse.

Waller-Bridge’s novel runs in a similar vein and comments on themes of loss and heartbreak.

So, when Kara ordered these two books– and nothing else– one of the Porter Square Books employees decided to check on the young woman’s mental health within an email confirmation.

“Hi Kara, your order is now ready for pick-up! We are open weekdays from seven to seven and weekends from eight to seven. Thank you for supporting Porter Square Books,” the email began.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.