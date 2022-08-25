She’s Refusing To Apologize To Her Manager After He Screamed And Cursed Her Out 

An eighteen-year-old woman currently works as a bartender at a four-star hotel. The hotel is known for hosting weddings, conferences, parties, charity dinners, and more– basically, any event that requires a large room and food.

But, while the hotel itself has a good reputation, the work environment is quite toxic. Apparently, all of the managers barely do their jobs, and they all talk badly about the other staff members behind their backs.

She and her coworkers are also assigned to six-hour shifts that end up lasting fifteen hours without any food or bathroom breaks.

So, all of this has led many workers to suffer full-blown panic attacks and even quit.

“The turnover rate is so bad that I spend half of my time teaching newbies to never see them again after a week,” she said.

Still, despite the environment always being terrible, she has persevered and stayed onboard at the hotel for a while now. But last week, she was totally pushed to her limit.

She had been working on the bar with another bartender, Jack, while two weddings and a party were being hosted.

And after Jack made a few drinks for an older man, the pair put the man’s drinks on a tray so that way he could easily carry them back to his table.

Apparently, he had already repeatedly declined to let them carry the drinks back into a wedding for him and said he would just wait for his daughter.

