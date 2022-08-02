This Dad Is Not Permitting His Son’s College Age Girlfriend To Sleep Over At Their House Since It Already Happened In Secret

A dad has a 22-year-old son who attends a local community college while living at home with him and his wife.

His son is going to be graduating this fall, and he is currently dating his 20-year-old girlfriend, who is in college as well.

His son began seeing his girlfriend a year ago, and he really does like his son’s girlfriend a lot.

“She’s a nice girl: respectful towards my wife and me, getting a degree at a top university, and I think they’re a good match for each other,” he explained.

He and his family live right in San Francisco, and his son’s girlfriend lives pretty close to them.

Although his son’s girlfriend technically only lives less than half an hour away from their family home, it takes his son’s girlfriend quite a while to drive back and forth when you account for the traffic in their city.

“A few months ago, I found out that she had spent the night without asking us,” he said.

“Naturally, I got upset with my son, I told him that she was NOT allowed to spend the night, he understood, and they haven’t done it since.”

“Recently, he told me that he doesn’t like her driving home when they hang out late and that he feels that it’s “unsafe” for her to drive home alone past 12am through SF and over the bay bridge.”

