He Finally Told His Siblings That Their Mother Was The One Who Had An Affair And Ruined Their Parents’ Marriage, Not Their Father

This twenty-two-year-old man has three siblings– two brothers, who are eighteen and fifteen, and a little sister, who is twelve.

And after their parents split up six years ago, all of his siblings saw their father as the bad guy. But, only he knew the real truth behind their failed marriage.

Apparently, his mother, who was forty-two at the time, had been having an affair with his best friend’s father. Then, when his dad found out about the cheating, his mother was kicked out of their home.

This led her to move in with his best friend’s father and caused two marriages to disintegrate right before his eyes.

But, his siblings had no clue about their mother’s infidelity. Instead, they just saw their dad as this villain who had kicked their mom out of their home.

So, his fifteen-year-old brother and twelve-year-old sister went to live with his mom and only visited his dad on the weekends. At the same time, he and his eighteen-year-old brother continued living at home.

However, the brother who decided to stay still did not know what had happened– they just had a closer relationship with his father from the start.

And finally, he was just left caught in the middle.

“I visited my mom as often as I could, and she seemed happy to have me. But, I was the only one who knew what happened,” he explained.

