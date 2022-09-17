He Took Money Out Of His Fiancée’s Wedding Dress Budget To Replace An iPad Her Daughter Broke, And Now His Fiancée Is Accusing Him Of Stealing Her Money

A man is currently engaged to his fiancée, and their wedding will be happening in just three more months.

He and his fiancée each have a daughter from their previous relationships. He has a 15-year-old daughter named Spencer, and his fiancée has an 8-year-old daughter named Emma.

Both Spencer and Emma have no issues getting along, but they’re not exactly best friends because of how far apart they are in age.

A year ago, he pooled his money with his ex to purchase an iPad for Spencer, and Spencer adores this piece of technology.

She uses it more than she uses her own laptop, and aside from using it for school, Spencer uses it to keep a diary and draw.

“She takes her iPad everywhere to the point my ex has bought her several cases and things to personalize it,” he explained.

“Emma likes it because ”it looks cute”, but both my fiancée and I have told her that she’s not allowed to use it and that we will buy one for her soon (my fiancée said after the wedding since we’re on a budget now, and I agreed because she’s the one calling the shots on Emma).”

“Well, Emma likes to sit by the stairs and watch videos on my or my fiancée’s phone; five days ago, she took Spencer’s iPad and sat there; she got scared when she heard my fiancée calling her and dropped it.”

Emma ended up smashing the screen on Spencer’s iPad, and when Spencer found out about Emma destroying it, she was incredibly upset.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.