He Was Supposed To Bring His Girlfriend With Him To A Fancy Work Event, But When She Wouldn’t Put On A Dress, He Left Her Home

A 29-year-old guy has a job working as an engineer for a tech company, and lately, he’s really been able to move up at his job.

Several months ago, he was given an enormous promotion which saw him advancing to the top of his career.

He now has the ability to keep growing while starting his corporate career at his current company.

Since he got promoted, he was then invited to attend a corporate dinner with the head honchos at his company.

All the guys going to this dinner are people he aspires to be in 5 or 10 years, and they’re not the kind of people he would normally be able to interact with.

You can see why this dinner was so incredibly important to him and his career. He was invited to bring a plus one to the dinner, so he asked his 32-year-old girlfriend to attend with him.

“People come in their best attire to the dinner, so I also wanted us to come looking our best,” he explained.

“I bought a new suit for the occasion and invited my GF out to go shopping and buy her a dress. So we went out, and I bought her a nice dress she wanted.”

“The day of the dinner itself, my girlfriend and I got into an argument. The argument was about something that happened at her job, and she asked my opinion on it.”

