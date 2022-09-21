Her Ex-Husband Is Getting Married To The Woman That He Cheated On Her With, And She’s Declining To Take Their Daughter To The Wedding

A 42-year-old woman was married to her 45-year-old husband for 20 years. They have a 14-year-old daughter together named Joceline.

5 years ago, their marriage fell apart because she found out that her husband was cheating on her with another woman.

“I was devastated,” she explained. “He was the love of my life, and he betrayed all of the trust and loyalty we had built up.”

“To make matters worse, he ended up in a relationship with the woman he cheated on me with. They got engaged one year later and are set to be married in two weeks. Honestly, I still am heartbroken over my divorce.”

“It’s hurtful to me that we were together for 20 years, and he could just go fall in love with someone else as if I was nothing. However, Joceline was only 9 when we divorced, and he’s a great father, so I would never want to come in between their bond.”

Joceline really does adore her now ex-husband’s fiancée, as this woman is incredibly kind to Joceline.

The secret that she is keeping from Joceline, though, is about why she got divorced from her dad, and she wants to wait until Joceline is more grown up to fill her in on that.

Her ex-husband, on the other hand, never wants to let Joceline know about why they broke up.

As some sort of a compromise, she let her ex know that she would permit Joceline to go to his wedding to this woman he cheated on her with.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.