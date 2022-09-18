Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Will Not Be Returning To The Show, Prompting Fan Outrage And A Petition To Keep Her Playing Rollins

NBC’s hit series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been on air since September 20, 1999, amidst unwavering success and support from fans.

But, even though the show’s cast list has undergone many changes over the last twenty-three years, many people regard Kelli Giddish– who plays the role of Detective Amanda Rollins– as an instrumental force in the show’s accomplishments.

Just this past month, though, Kelli was forced to announce heartbreaking news. In a statement she published on Instagram, the actress revealed she would not be returning to SVU after Season 24.

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on ‘Law & Order: SVU.’,” she wrote on August 24.

“Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the last twelve years. There are simply no other characters on TV like Rollings,” Kelli continued.

“She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s, and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Kelli’s fans and followers around the globe were unsurprisingly heartbroken– leaving the post with nearly one hundred and fifteen thousand likes and thousands of comments.

“SVU WILL NEVER BE THE SAME WITHOUT YOU,” commented one user.

Instagram; pictured above Kelli smiles with Mariska Hargitay

