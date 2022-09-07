New Study Finds That “Stoners” Are No More Likely To Lack Motivation Than Non-Cannabis Users

Everyone knows about the “stoner” stereotype typically portrayed in popular media and the like.

In fact, people who smoke cannabis are usually grouped into the category of being lazy, unmotivated, and indulging in “the munchies” quite often.

But, a first-of-its-kind study conducted by researchers at the University of Cambridge, University College London (UCL), and King’s College London has actually declared this notion a misconception.

Instead, the researchers found that cannabis users are actually no more likely to display higher levels of apathy (motivation loss) or anhedonia (loss of interest) than people who do not smoke.

The study included two hundred and seventy-four adolescents and adults who, for the past three months, used cannabis weekly– with the participants’ weekly cannabis usage averaging about four days per week. Then, they were matched up with non-users of the same gender and age.

Next, the participants filled out questionnaires to measure levels of apathy and anhedonia.

They were asked to rank statements such as “I enjoy being with family or close friends,” as well as rate characteristics, such as “I am interested in learning new things.”

And interestingly enough, cannabis users actually scored a bit lower in regards to anhedonia than non-users. This means that cannabis users appeared more able to enjoy themselves.

Additionally, there was no significant difference in apathy– or lack of motivation– between users and non-users.

