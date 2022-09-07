She Let Her Best Friend’s Estranged Father Into Their Wedding, And It Caused A Massive Scene

This woman has known her two best friends, David and Sierra, for a really long time.

In fact, she has been friends with David since high school– which was about twelve years ago– and has known Sierra for eight years.

But, in getting to know David, she also learned that his father was a complete jerk. Plus, he and David have now been estranged for a long while.

Nonetheless, she also knew David’s most secret hopes about his father-son relationship.

“I know it is his deepest desire to earn his father’s approval and have some sort of relationship with him,” she explained.

Although, this knowledge ultimately presented her with a huge problem when it came time to celebrate David and Sierra’s wedding last week.

She was Sierra’s maid of honor and knew that David’s father was not invited due to their estrangement. However, on the day of the ceremony, the father apparently showed up and tried to enter the venue anyway.

And since she was the maid of honor, the venue staff called her over to assist in explaining why his father was not allowed into the ceremony.

“I was shocked that David’s father was there since I knew David believed he would never attend with or without an invitation,” she recalled.

