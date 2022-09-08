She Told Her 14-Year-Old Daughter That She Has To Stop Reading Tarot Cards And Charging Her Classmates Money For Her Readings

A mom has a 14-year-old daughter who developed a unique new hobby not too long ago. Her daughter started reading tarot cards, and she’s since done a couple of readings for her friends as well as some of their family members.

This mom figured that her daughter was doing her readings in her private time, but then she learned that her daughter packed up her new hobby and took it to school with her.

“What I didn’t know was she’s been doing it in school too and for money at that,” she explained.

“One parent got my number and called me complaining; said her son blew all his savings on readings within a span of four days.”

“I got embarrassed and paid her back and talked to my daughter. I asked her if she actually believed in what she was doing, and she said she didn’t, but it was nice to make money from it..”

She felt let down for sure when her daughter revealed that she was only reading tarot cards so she could charge her fellow classmates, and this mom pointed out to her daughter that she was taking advantage of the other kids.

Her daughter couldn’t see the issue with what she was doing, and she replied back that her classmates aren’t that smart and she can’t be held accountable for that.

“I told her I want her to stop immediately or she’ll get into trouble and that she needs to find a more legitimate way to make money if that’s what she wants,” she said.

“She got upset and said she’s put in a lot of work in learning how to read tarot cards. She complained to my husband, who told me I’m being unreasonable and that it’s not her fault if her classmates believe in stuff like tarot, but I think her classmates are too young to know any better, and it’s only a matter of time before the school finds out and gets involved.”

