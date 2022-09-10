She’s Convinced That Her Fiancé Is Changing Things About His Personality Because He Has The Hots For His Coworker

A 30-year-old woman has been with her 29-year-old fiancé named Matt for the last 6 years, and 6 months ago, she noticed that Matt’s personality was beginning to change.

She’s convinced the differences in Matt are due to him having the hots for his coworker, though part of her is worried that she might just be making it all up and acting paranoid since she can’t prove there’s anything going on between them.

So, a couple of months ago, her fiancé started a new job, and then he met his 23-year-old coworker named Chrissy.

Initially, Matt started talking about Chrissy like someone would normally talk about a coworker. It wasn’t romantic, and nothing he said gave her bad vibes.

Suddenly though, Matt began to change from the person she knew and loved, and she could only point to Chrissy as the reason for that.

The first change in Matt had to deal with dogs.

“Like he is not a dog person at all and has expressed multiple times that he never wanted one, but all the sudden, out of the blue, he “needed” a dog and was constantly looking up photos of dogs or watching TikToks of dogs and low and behold, we now have a dog,” she explained.

“The connection there is that Chrissy brings her 3 dogs to work every day and only posts on social media about how much of a dog mom she is and how she can’t trust anyone who doesn’t like dogs or can’t be with anyone who doesn’t like/have “doggos.”

The second change in Matt has to do with his drinking preferences. He rarely drinks, and when he does, it’s only whiskey.

