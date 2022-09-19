This 8-Year-Old Dog Named Elliot Is About To Go Through His Third Round Of Cancer Treatment

I’ve been a pet owner most of my life. Growing up, we’ve always had cats and dogs to hug and play with in my family’s home. With the joy of loving a pet comes the sadness of losing them when they get extremely sick or very old.

One dog mom is dealing with cancer in her 8-year-old dog named Elliot. It’s not the first time, but the third time that they have faced cancer.

Rachel Ogilvie, the dog mom of Elliot, is organizing a GoFundMe to help pay for Elliot’s treatment.

“Where do I even BEGIN on describing this dog? If you’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting him, you already know this man has the biggest heart,” Rachel says.

“He wants nothing more than to share his love with others and cuddle up on your chest like a little puppy. We jokingly call him a velcro dog because he would love nothing more than to be glued to my side. I’ll wake up sometimes to him just staring into my eyes with the most loving look I’ve ever seen.”

Elliot’s cancer journey started in 2018 when Rachel found a tumor when he was 4 years old. Like many people, she ended up going down a Google search rabbit hole that lead her to think that she was going to lose her precious boy.

“But Elliot is a guy who is full of surprises, and he took the surgery like a champ,” Rachel explains.

“The first couple of days were rough. Bottling feeding an almost 100-pound dog, watching him struggle to get up to go pee, his yearning to play with his sister, Maggies, and just too weak to move. But within a week, he was back to himself.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Elliot

