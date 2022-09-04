This Dad Footed This Bill For His Daughter’s Wedding But, Since She Canceled It And He Lost All The Down Payments, He No Longer Wants To Pay For Anything Else

This man and his wife have three children– a son who is thirty-six and two daughters who are thirty-two and twenty-five.

And since the beginning, the couple has pledged to give each of the children one of two options when it comes time to start their lives.

They could either get up to ten thousand dollars for their wedding or use that money as a down payment on a house.

“Both of our oldest kids picked the down payment option. They got married and had medium-sized weddings– both under one hundred guests,” he recalled.

“They paid for the majority of the weddings themselves, but we did pitch in maybe one to two thousand dollars each to help a bit.”

Last year, though, his youngest daughter finally got engaged and planned to have her wedding this October.

She also opted for her parents to help pay for the wedding instead of taking a house down payment because she and her fiancé felt very comfortable with apartment living.

So, he and his wife put deposits down for a venue, caterer, photographer, and DJ. All in all, the deposits totaled over five thousand dollars and were non-refundable.

But, just two months ago, his daughter called him up and said she decided to cancel the wedding out of the blue.

