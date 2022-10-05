5 Keys To Avoiding Drama In Your Relationship

You don’t have to look far to find examples of people unhappy in their relationships. IRL, couples can argue at the movies, in a restaurant, at the grocery store, and everywhere in between.

Last week I was walking downtown to my favorite coffee shop and overheard a couple of women talking hardcore trash about their husbands.

One woman told her friend, “I joked with him about my ex having a better body, and he gave me the silent treatment. I told him it was just a joke, and he wouldn’t listen. He was being so sensitive for no reason at all!”

The messed up part – her friend agreed that the husband in question was overreacting!

Now, every relationship dynamic is different; some couples can joke like that, which does not bother them. However, this is not the case for this couple.

His response shows me he was not okay with being compared to an ex like that. Furthermore, how would she have responded if he had done the same thing to her? Maybe she would have laughed it off, or perhaps she would be having a different conversation with her friend but still putting down her husband for insulting her like that.

My point in telling this story is drama is everywhere. With the rise of reality TV, social media, and celebrity news highlights, we are exposed to more and more relationship drama. We as a society have an overwhelming urge to absorb drama, which is why drama-focused content is so popular.

Drama is like a drug; you constantly want that fix. But, unfortunately, consuming all that drama inevitably builds an association in your mind – relationships need drama.

This couldn’t be farther from the truth. Drama is terrible for relationships. Excessive drama leads to unhealthy conflict and communication habits such as avoidant/dismissive behavior, name-calling, blaming, etc.

