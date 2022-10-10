During Lucy Letby’s First Day Of Her Trial, The Jury Learned She Allegedly Injected Babies With Air And Searched The Victims’ Families On Facebook Afterward

In photos, the smiley thirty-two-year-old Lucy Letby might look like a run-of-the-mill, happy-go-lucky young nurse.

She studied at Chester University in the UK and graduated with her nursing degree in 2011. Then, Lucy went on to work at Liverpool Women’s Hospital and was even the face of a Nursing and Midwifery Council campaign– which raised nearly $3.5 million dollars.

But, between June 2015 and 2016, seventeen babies mysteriously died at Countess of Chester Hospital– where Lucy was employed at the time. And after an investigation was launched into the infants’ deaths in 2017, all eyes turned to Lucy.

The young nurse was then arrested three separate times before she was formally charged and remanded in custody in 2020.

Lucy is believed to have gone on a year-long killing spree while working in the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal care unit. And now, as of Monday, October 10, the young nurse’s trial has finally begun at Manchester Crown Court.

Lucy is facing murder charges for two girls and five boys. She also allegedly attempted to murder an additional five girls and five boys– all within that one-year period.

For privacy purposes, all of the children will be referred to as letters A through Q throughout the trial.

A Play-By-Play Of Trial Day One

Facebook; pictured above 30-year-old nurse Lucy smiles for a photo while at a sporting event with friends

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe