Here’s A Guide For You On How You Can Tell If It’s Time To Call It Quits In Your Relationship

Hey there. It’s your friendly neighborhood relationship and dating coach, Michael, back again to answer another of the internet’s questions about relationships.

Today’s question is: How can you tell it’s time to call it quits in your relationship?

First, before you jump to any conclusions, you need to make sure you want the relationship to be over. So many couples I have worked with came in thinking the relationship was done when they were just in a rough patch. Ending a relationship is a big decision and should not be made lightly.

With that said, in this article, I will give you some signs to look for and questions to ask yourself and your partner before you decide to break up and call it quits in your relationship.

Signs It’s Time To Call It Quits

-You find yourself questioning if it’s time to end things often. If you are in a relationship where you have spent months or longer questioning whether or not to be in this relationship, it’s a big sign it might be time to call it quits.

-You harbor resentment you don’t want to bring up with your partner. To feel resentment from time to time can be perfectly normal, but a refusal to process and resolve that resentment is not. If you feel resentment but don’t want to make any effort to fix it, that’s a bad sign. Maybe you don’t have the energy to work through that resentment, or you feel your partner won’t make any effort to repair things. Either way, it might be time to call it quits.

-You have the same fight over and over again. Fighting and conflict are expected in a relationship. Fighting about the same thing over and over is not. When you fight about something, you should work toward a resolution and settle your differences on the matter. However, if you keep fighting about the same thing and never work toward an understanding of where each of you stands in a conflict, that’s a bad sign. If, when you fight, you or your partner shuts down or concedes to stop the fight, it might be time to call it quits.

-There is no trust. Sometimes, someone in the relationship messes up. Maybe some promises were broken. Perhaps someone had an affair. Maybe your partner will let you down in some way. For whatever reason, if the trust in a relationship has been broken, and no attempts to repair that trust was made, that’s a bad sign. You cannot have a relationship without trust. Furthermore, if repair attempts were made, but you cannot get to a place where you trust them in any capacity, it might be time to call it quits.

