Monster Cookies With Fudge Guts Are A Great Thing To Make Just In Time For Halloween

“C is for cookie,” a blue muppet once sang. “That is good enough for me!”
You must have heard about the phrase “cookie monster.” Or maybe you are one yourself? I mean, who doesn’t like cookies? Especially when Halloween is just around the corner.
TikTok account @canihavemorecookies shared a reversed version of the well-known “Cookie Monster” from Sesame Street as she invented her monster cookies.
What’s so special about this Halloween recipe is it is more than just a regular cookie. The TikToker has ganache inserted in the cookies.
Now that feels deluxe with deliciousness upgraded.
Here are the ingredients you need!
For the ganache center:
- 1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 pinch of salt
- 1/2 cup of warmed heavy whipping cream
TikTok; pictured above are the cookies
