She’s Angry That Her Half-Sister, Who Is Living At Her House Rent-Free, Will Not Rush Out Of A College Test To Babysit Her Daughter While She Goes To A Wedding

This thirty-two-year-old woman’s half-sister, May, is just twenty years old and in college right now.

So, while May finishes up her degree, she has allowed her half-sister to live at her house with herself, her husband, and their six-year-old daughter.

They also came up with an arrangement for May’s living expenses that was supposed to be a win-win.

“May does not pay any rent. But, in exchange, she does household chores and babysits. This was our agreement,” she explained.

And even though this setup had been working well for quite some time, a recent hitch in her plans caused some serious drama between her and May.

This week, a close friend of hers is getting married. And, like many weddings nowadays, her friend does not want any children at the event.

So, she had previously found and booked a babysitter to watch her daughter during the wedding. Unfortunately, though, the babysitter canceled the very day before, and she was left scrambling.

This forced her to turn to May. Instead of asking May for her help, though, she kind of just told May that she needed to watch her daughter while they were out.

And immediately, May was forced to refuse. But, her half-sister did not say no just because she did not want to watch her daughter, though.

