He Told His Current Girlfriend About How He Body-Shamed His Previous Ex, And Now His Girlfriend Wants To Break Up With Him

This twenty-two-year-old man has been dating his girlfriend, Liz, for four months now. And while their relationship is still relatively fresh, everything was going really well for a while. They reportedly communicated a lot and the whole pairing just felt healthy.

But that was until he and Liz recently had a discussion about their past exes, and he revealed how he only had one other girlfriend before her when he was fifteen.

Liz was beyond intrigued by that and wanted to know how everything played out with his ex. So, he was honest, and it is nearly costing him his current relationship.

“To preface, I understand what I did was absolutely horrible, and I still regret being so stupid to this day,” he said as a disclaimer. Oh boy.

Apparently, when he was fifteen and in secondary school, he was introduced to a girl named Jenna via a mutual friend.

Then, after they got to know each other, Jenna actually made the first move and asked him to be her boyfriend.

He was ecstatic and accepted the relationship, and claims that, for the most part, they were like most cringy and super lovey-dovey teens.

However, he admitted to being super immature at the time, and it came out during his conversation with Liz that he constantly body-shamed Jenna.

In fact, he shared how he would consistently make jokes about Jenna’s chest size– something she was very insecure about.

