Ross Geller’s Famous Moist Maker Turkey Sandwich From Season 5 Of “Friends” Is The Perfect Way To Repurpose Your Thanksgiving Leftovers This Season

Sure, some people might claim that the best part about Thanksgiving is getting to sit around with family for hours on end– watching the parade, debating football games, and just spending quality time together.

Still, let’s face it: everyone knows deep down in their hearts that the true beauty of the holiday is the abundance of food you are not only allowed but expected to eat. Once the clock strikes midnight and Black Friday is upon us, though, the piles of food also turn into our greatest downfall.

I mean, what are you supposed to do with all those containers of mashed potatoes, candied yams, sauteed asparagus, green beans, corn, gravy, cranberry sauce, and the list goes on?

Plus, how many ways can you reinvent days-old turkey without becoming utterly sick of the leftovers and throwing the bird out entirely?

Well, if dealing with the post-Thanksgiving food spread is always the bane of your existence, then you are in luck: because, once again, the famous Friends television series has got you covered.

If you are a Friends superfan, then you might remember when Ross Geller made his famous Thanksgiving leftover turkey sandwich.

The episode from season five was even aptly titled “The One With Ross’ Sandwich.” Don’t you just love how straightforward Friends is?

Anywho, Ross’ famous leftover turkey sandwich can be the perfect savior for your post-Thanksgiving blues. You just cannot let the questionable name of the sandwich– “The Moist Maker”– discourage you.

One TikToker named Marihah Shah even recently shared her own stab at the sandwich. So, if you want to follow along, you can visit her video linked here. But, no need to fret: we will also dive into the full recipe below.

