She Planned To Accommodate For Her Sister’s Vegan Diet At Her Gender Reveal Party, But Then Her Sister Changed Diets And Expected Her To Spend More Money On Food Alternatives Just Two Days Before, So She Refused

This twenty-four-year-old woman and her boyfriend are currently expecting their first child together. She is twenty-three weeks along right now, and even though the pregnancy was not planned, she and her boyfriend are prepared and excited.

They reportedly own a house together, both have stable incomes, and are ready to start their family together.

And she has wanted to do a gender reveal party with her close family and friends for a while now. But she and her boyfriend were waiting on her sister to get home from a trip.

Apparently, her parents are pretty well off, and when she and her sister graduated from college, they were both given a couple of thousand pounds to spend on a vacation of their choice.

And since her sister, who is twenty-two, recently graduated, she decided to go on a month-long yoga retreat in California.

So, while her sister was away, she and her boyfriend worked on planning the entire gender reveal event to take place one week after her sister got home.

“We have had everything planned to make it a fun celebration for us, especially because I have struggled with my mental health since I was a teenager, and we want to turn the pregnancy into a positive thing for me,” she recalled.

And while she was planning the event, she also made special accommodations for her sister. Apparently, her sister is very spiritual and ate a vegan diet– which she was more than happy to work around.

So, while her mother and her boyfriend’s dad planned to do a traditional barbecue in the garden, she planned to set up a separate cooker with only vegan hotdogs and burgers for her sister.

