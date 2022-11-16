She And Her Wife Are Making Their Kids Write Research Papers Justifying Each Expensive Christmas Gift They Want, And Her Family Thinks It’s Ridiculous

This thirty-eight-year-old woman and her wife, who is forty-one, have three kids together– a daughter who is fifteen and twin boys who are fourteen.

And now that all three kids are teenagers, they are also apparently “at the stage” where they are asking for pretty expensive gifts for Christmas.

“Their grades are okay, they do their chores, and are mostly kind to each other,” she noted.

On top of that, some of the gifts her kids asked for were reasonable– such as socks, hair care products, sports stuff, etc.

According to her, though, they each also wanted a ton of other expensive items, too– including new iPhones, name-brand clothes and shoes, game systems, bags, and jewelry.

And after she and her wife added up how much everything would cost, they were shocked since the entire list came out to a few thousand dollars.

Now, don’t get me wrong– she claims that she and her wife both have jobs that enable them to technically afford all of that stuff. But they still think to spend that much money is just ridiculous.

So, she and her wife came up with a plan.

They told each child that for the expensive gifts, they had to write an extensive research paper about the companies that manufactured them.

