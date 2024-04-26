He Hates Being A Dad To His Autistic Preschooler Son, As Every Day Is Difficult

This man has a 4-year-old son who was diagnosed with autism, and he hates being a dad. Well, he hates to use such a strong word to describe his unhappiness with his parental role, but it’s the only way he can really sum up how he feels.

His son has level 2 autism, and he and his wife were not surprised when he got diagnosed. As a newborn, their son was silent and never attempted to speak.

He also didn’t play with toys in a way that seemed normal and would not look anyone in the eyes.

“He was a very sweet baby, though, and I would love for him to go back to that stage,” he explained.

“Laughing over silly faces, Sesame Street, the dogs getting in his face and sniffing him. My wife and I used to go out to stores with him and car rides just to get out since he was a newborn during lockdown. I was a very happy father regardless of us being stuck at home all day, every day.”

“Now, to the present day, we are stuck at home all day, every day, because of him. I cannot go to the store a certain way because it looks like we are going to Grandpa’s house, and if I don’t take a certain turn, that means a complete meltdown because I didn’t turn onto Grandpa’s street.”

His son’s meltdowns can last anywhere from half an hour to an hour. His son will kick the back of his seat and the car door while screaming as loud as possible.

It gives him dread having to drive anywhere with his son, since this happens every time they get in the car.

When they are at home, things aren’t exactly better. His son acts terribly for the majority of the day, kicking the doors and walls of their home, hitting their dogs, as well as him or his wife, scratching, spitting, and yelling.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.