He’s Ashamed To Say He Might Dump His Chronically Ill Girlfriend

This 25-year-old guy has known his 23-year-old girlfriend for the last six years, but they only started dating four years ago.

A little over two years ago, his girlfriend began to feel sick, and none of the doctors she saw could figure out why.

A lot of her symptoms suggested an autoimmune disease with no cure or treatment, and she has just grown more ill as time has gone by without an official diagnosis.

“She was optimistic at first, but more and more problems and challenges started (understandably) wearing her out,” he explained. “She is depressed and has been in a psychiatric clinic before…”

He and his girlfriend live together right now, and he’s finishing up his graduate degree. He has a part-time student job, but he doesn’t earn much money so far.

He’s grateful that his family helps to support him, and his girlfriend’s family essentially supports her.

His girlfriend can’t handle studying due to her health issues, and she dropped out of college after completing four semesters. His girlfriend is home all day since she doesn’t have a job or school to occupy her time.

“Sometimes we have happy moments, but 90% of the time is either her suffering all day and me trying to be there for her after university or my job, or us fighting because we are both constantly on edge from our everyday life,” he said.

“In the last months, I have noticed that I try to spend as much time as possible away from home. I try to work as much as possible, go to the gym for hours, or study outside. I am thankful for every minute of relief that I feel not being around her.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.