She Went To High School With Taylor Swift And She Says That Nobody Really Liked Taylor Back Then

When I think of Taylor Swift, I think of how many songs, albums, and awards she has written and won over the years of her career. I don’t really listen to Taylor’s music except when it comes on the radio, but she seems like a very talented person.

Though we sometimes never really hear about what people thought about the people they went to high school with, and when you become famous, you are put into a light that never really goes away.

People speculate about your childhood, whether you were liked by your peers, if you were involved in anything good or bad, and so many other things people try to dig up once you’re in the limelight.

One woman named Jessica decided to share why she thought people didn’t like Taylor in their high school.

“So I went to the same high school as Taylor Swift. We grew up in the same town, and I haven’t seen any of you know the people who go over conspiracy theories talk about this. Which makes me think that people don’t know that this happened. So I’ll tell you,” Jessica said.

Now that’s a pretty interesting statement. What could be one of the conspiracy theories surrounding Taylor Swift?

“So in 2006, I’m a freshman in high school, Taylor is, I think, a junior. ‘Teardrops on my guitar’ had just come out, I think over the summer, obviously, she got really big, and that’s the year that she left school; she was homeschooled in 2006,” Jessica explained.

“Something you need to know about Hendersonville High School when she first started becoming super successful is that most people hated her.”

TikTok; pictured above is Jessica in her video

