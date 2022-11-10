These 3 Celebrities Have Americans Captivated By Their Workout Routine, According To New Research

If you have ever wanted to get back into shape, did you head down to your local nutritionist’s office and book a certified trainer at the gym, or did you scroll on the internet to find a workout plan you’re interested in? The odds are that in today’s digital age, you did the latter.

And it makes sense why you would. I mean, the internet is readily accessible, and there is no shortage of fitness influencers on every social networking platform.

But, according to a new study conducted by BarBend, celebrities are actually the most sought-after gym gurus on Google.

The study analyzed over three thousand and six hundred search engine terms and phrases and narrowed down what celebrities’ workout routines reign supreme in each state across the country.

Perhaps most interestingly, though, is that off-screen athletes such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Michael B. Jordan did not rank that high. Instead, they were beaten out by celebs known for their yummy on-screen appearances.

Among New Yorkers, Ryan Reynold’s gym day split was the most searched in the Empire State. He is also a fan-favorite for gym-goers in Ohio and South Carolina.

Brad Pitt, of course, ranked number one in California– along with New Mexico. And Chris Pratt stole the hearts of fitness lovers in Georgia, Minnesota, and Nevada.

The three stars who stole the state-by-state workout race, though, are, perhaps unsurprisingly, Chris Hemsworth, Zac Efron, and Adele.

First of all, Chris Hemsworth is most well-known for his role as Thor, which requires him to be in tip-top Greek God shape for every movie. And clearly, many men across the country hope to hop into the Hemsworth bandwagon and look like their own version of the muscled-out Marvel superhero.

