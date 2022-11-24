TikTok’s Beloved “Corn Kid” Tariq Partnered With Green Giant To Donate 50,000 Cans Of Corn To Families In Need This Thanksgiving

Unless you live under a social media rock, then you definitely heard the “It’s Corn!” sound mashup that circled the web like wildfire during August.

The corn chaos all started after the TikTok account @RecessTherapy initially shared an interview with a seven-year-old boy named Tariq, in which he discussed his serious love of corn on the cob. Then, a TikTok musician posted a genius remix of Tariq’s interview set to a totally trend-worthy backing track.

And the wholesome corn content went insanely viral. Tariq’s passion for the “big lump with knobs” cracked up viewers everywhere.

Plus, once he revealed how “everything changed” after he tried corn with butter for the first time, people around the nation melted like butter, too.

The TikTok racked up nearly 85 million views and received a staggering 10.7 million likes. On top of that, over seventy-five thousand TikTokers commented their thoughts, and a brand new social media trend was born.

“If this is not the most viral sound in TikTok history within the month, then I am going to be disappointed. Purely wholesome. It’s fantastic. It’s corn,” wrote one user.

“Not me buying corn at the store tonight solely because this song has been running through my head all day,” said another user.

“This captures the joy that I, too, feel for corn,” joked a third.

YouTube; pictured above is Tariq in his Green Giant video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.