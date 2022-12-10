Her Stepmom Tried To Kick Her Out Of Her Father’s House For Letting A Dog On The Bed, So She Finally Spilled The Beans That She Technically Owns Their House, And Now Her Dad Is Furious

10This twenty-nine-year-old woman’s father recently got married to his wife, Maria, about a year ago after they dated for about four years.

And following the marriage, her dad really wanted to purchase a larger home for him and Maria to live in.

The only problem, though, was that he could not afford to do that without selling the home he lived in already– which was a unique property he loved a lot.

So, even though she and her husband now live abroad, they both really liked the area her father lived in and decided to help him out.

More specifically, her husband offered to buy a house in the region so that way her dad and Maria could live in it.

And her dad graciously accepted, but only under one condition: Maria could never find out that it was not him who paid for the house.

“But this made no difference to me, so I agreed, and the house they live in is in my name. I never planned to tell her,” she said.

Recently, though, she went back to her home country and decided to stay with her dad for a while. And the entire time that she was there, Maria apparently made it clear that she was nothing but an inconvenience. Moreover, her just spending time with her dad seemed to really annoy Maria.

She just simply is not a confrontational person, though, and she honestly does not let a lot of stuff get to her. So, she let much of Maria’s words and actions just roll off her back.

