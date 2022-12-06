In 1993, This 12-Year-Old Girl Stepped Off Her School Bus And Then Her Classmates Watched As A Pickup Truck Followed Her Home

In 1993, Jennifer Renee Odom of rural Pasco County, Florida, was just twelve years old. Despite her young age, though, she was known as a friend to all who always lent a hand to anyone in need. Jennifer was also a talented skier and played clarinet in her school band.

But, on February 19, 1993, everything changed for the Odom family. That day was supposed to be a typical Friday for Jennifer.

In the morning, her mother, Renee, drove her to the school bus stop as usual. This was always their mother-daughter ritual each day in order to spend some quality time together and talk.

And once they arrived at the stop, Renee reportedly said she loved Jennifer before watching as her daughter climbed aboard the bus, waved goodbye, and headed off to school.

Then, following dismissal from classes, Jennifer took the same school bus home– stepping off at about 3:00 p.m.

And while she said goodbye to school for what was supposed to be just a weekend, she turned and waved goodbye to her friends, too.

However, as Jennifer walked the mere two hundred yards to her home, she was tragically abducted. Other school children on the bus reported noticing a faded blue pickup truck that had slowly followed the twelve-year-old as she walked home. Jennifer’s peers did not see what happened next, but she never made it to her front door.

Jennifer’s disappearance was noticed at about 4:00 p.m., after her younger nine-year-old sister, Jessica, arrived home.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Department; pictured above is Jennifer

