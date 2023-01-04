From 2016 to 2021, Ransomware Attacks On Healthcare Organizations Exposed The Personal Health Information Of Nearly 42 Million U.S. Patients, According To New Research

This past summer, the American Medical Association (AMA) conducted a survey of one thousand patients located throughout the United States to gauge a representative perspective regarding medical information privacy. And the results were overwhelming.

Over ninety-two percent of respondents reported that privacy is a right and believed that corporations or other individuals should not be able to purchase health data.

Approximately seventy-five percent of those surveyed also expressed worries about protecting their health data privacy. The AMA then agreed and issued a statement regarding its concerns.

“The AMA is highly concerned that patients’ private medical information is increasingly vulnerable and digital patient data is being shared beyond the confines of the HIPAA framework without protections of federal privacy,” the association wrote.

According to a new study published in JAMA Health Forum on December 29, though, these fears regarding healthcare record privacy are much more widespread than just private data buying.

Researchers from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis analyzed data from the Tracking Healthcare Ransomware Events and Traits database to quantify the characteristics and frequency of ransomware attacks on U.S. healthcare delivery organizations.

And between January 2016 and December 2021, they found that three hundred and seventy-four ransomware attacks exposed the personal health information of nearly forty-two million patients.

Over this time period, the annual frequency of attacks also more than doubled– growing from forty-three in 2016 to ninety-one in 2021.

In nearly forty-five percent of these ransomware attacks, the delivery of healthcare was disrupted due to a plethora of system failures, including scheduled care cancellations, electronic system downtime, and the diversion of ambulances.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.