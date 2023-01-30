He Converted His Daughter’s Old Bedroom Into His Home Office After She Moved Out With Her Boyfriend, But Now That She Has Moved Back In, He Won’t Give Up The Space

About two years ago, this man’s daughter decided to fly the coop and move out to live with her boyfriend.

But that was not the only big change his family endured that year. Just after his daughter moved out, he also started a new job at a different company. And in his new role, he was allowed to work from home.

So, with the newfound space in his house, he decided to convert his daughter’s old bedroom into a home office. It made sense, too, since about half of his job is just meeting and talking with clients over Zoom.

“I needed a quiet place in the house,” he said.

Just one week ago, though, his daughter did a double-take and hit him with some big news. She announced that she would be moving back home again– because apparently, her boyfriend had recently accepted a new job abroad, and she did not want to go with him.

Now, he and his wife did talk it over and agreed that their daughter could move back home. After all, they still had an extra spare room that they used to treat as a guest bedroom.

“But we have not had any overnight guests in years, so we just decided that she could move in there,” he explained.

Well, ever since his daughter moved back in this past Wednesday, it has become clear that she is very unsatisfied with this arrangement.

Apparently, his daughter will not stop “nagging” him and his wife for her old room back. She claimed that it was bigger than the guest room and also pointed out how it was on a separate floor. In other words, she would have a lot more privacy.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.