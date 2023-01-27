Her Bad Date Story Just Goes To Show That You Have Every Right To Be Picky When It Comes To Guys

A woman was planning to go out on a date with a man she met while walking her dog. However, the date never happened, and this is the reason why.

Emily (@emily.the.recruiter) is a recruiter and content creator based in Toronto. Her account includes videos where she gives advice acting as a big sister to those who may not have one.

She took to TikTok to tell her latest bad date story with a man who didn’t make it past the texting stage and to inform all women and “sisters” out there that they actually should be picky when it comes to choosing what kind of men they want to date.

“I was trying to be less picky, and this is proof you should always be more picky,” said Emily.

Emily was walking her dog at ten o’clock at night. While crossing an intersection, she noticed a man who flashed her a smile as they were passing by each other.

Immediately after, the man turned around and approached her. He asked for her phone number, which Emily gave to him, thinking that he seemed polite and respectful. Unfortunately, he turned out to be quite the opposite.

Instead of texting her an appropriate response, letting her know how nice it was to meet her, he sent a text message saying: “Hey, trouble.”

Emily was initially bothered by this message but continued to give the guy a chance and proceed with the date.

Then, things took a turn for the worst. They set up a date for the following week, but Emily was forced to cancel due to an unexpected family visit. What was even more unexpected was the man’s response to the cancellation.

