His Wife Cheated On Him For Nearly A Year Then Lied About It, But He’s Scared To Leave Her And Ruin Their Family

For nine years now, this 38-year-old man has been married to his 34-year-old wife, and they have a 5-year-old son.

He truly thought he was the happiest man alive. His wife has always been wonderful as a wife and as a mom, too. When his wife gave birth to their son, that was the best moment of his life.

“Our friends even call us “the TV family” because of how perfect we look to them,” he explained.

“My wife is a former campus beauty pageant winner and is constantly approached by men (and has been for as long as I have known her), but she never did anything to make me suspect she’s not loyal to me.”

“My wife’s behavior suddenly had become strange. She was totally normal towards my son but was always annoyed and dismissing me for no reason. I tried to communicate about it, but she would just yell at me.”

He thought showing his wife more affection would help, but she pushed him away. Things got so terrible that they sent their son to his mom and dad’s house for the weekend so they could talk alone.

That weekend, his wife admitted to him that she cheated on him with a man named A, who’s an instructor at their athletic club.

He noticed his wife was crushing on A in the beginning, but he was never concerned because his wife maintained good boundaries.

“She told me they had a one-night stand,” he said. “I asked her for the details. Her story was too odd, but I acted like I believed her.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.