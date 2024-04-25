She Went On Two Dates With A Guy Who Said She Was Literally Perfect, But “Too Feminine” For Him To Keep Seeing

This young woman met a man on a dating app, and then they went out on a first date. The date was so incredible that they arranged for a second date.

But then, one evening, right after their latest date, he called her up, and he mentioned that he couldn’t see a future with her romantically because her personality was just “too feminine” for him.

She was so shocked by what he told her that she felt as if she was a deer in the headlights and didn’t have a response.

“I didn’t know this was a thing with men, so I’m completely caught by surprise,” she explained.

“I’m a very independent woman who is rather strong physically, comparatively speaking. I get it that everyone has their preferences, and he could have ghosted me without giving me an explanation as to why he didn’t want to pursue a relationship; I’m just confused.”

She isn’t one to view herself as super feminine, so his reason for not wanting to continue dating is leaving her with more questions than answers.

She does enjoy playing video games with her guy friends, and this guy she went on two dates with knows this.

He even said to her he thought it was incredibly attractive that she’s into video games, and he literally called this an enormous green flag for him.

He has stated he loves her style and her voice and has called her literally perfect, so she can’t understand why he has said that to her when he doesn’t like her personality because it’s too girly.

