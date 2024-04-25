She Was Mortified After Her Date Kissed Her Without Warning, Then Leaned In A Second Time

We’ve seen it far too many times before—men who can’t take no for an answer after a woman has rejected their advances.

There probably isn’t a single person on this Earth who enjoys being told “no,” but that is not an excuse to keep chasing after women who have made it clear they’re not interested.

TikToker Miranda Kendall (@mirkendall) met a guy on a dating app, and they started texting back and forth.

He seemed like a good fit for her, so when he asked her out, she agreed. He suggested they meet at a bar for a few drinks.

However, she told him that she didn’t feel comfortable driving after drinking, so it would be fine for him to pick her up from her place. Looking back, she realized that she shouldn’t have given out her address.

On the day of the date, he picked her up and drove her to the bar. During the drive, she knew right away that they wouldn’t be compatible, but she continued with the date because she didn’t know how to get out of it.

As they walked up to the doors of the bar, they saw a sign that instructed people to have their IDs ready for the bartender.

Suddenly, she realized that she had left her ID at home. She told her date and suggested they go out for ice cream instead.

But he really wanted a drink, so he took her all the way back to her place for her ID, which was 10 to 15 minutes away.

