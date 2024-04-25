Her Husband Fell In Love With A Woman He Was Paying To Sleep With Him, But She Blocked Him After He Left Her Thousands Of Unhinged Voicemails And Text Messages

This 36-year-old woman and her 42-year-old husband have been married for close to eight years, but now they are in the process of getting divorced after she found out that he fell in love with a woman he found on social media named Jessica.

Her husband has been completely obsessing over Jessica for close to a year now, ever since he came across her profile.

Jessica does work in the adult world, and her husband began paying Jessica for her attention and time.

Her husband genuinely thought that he could leave her and their kids behind in order to have a future with Jessica.

“He has spent so much of our money on this woman,” she explained. “I am at a loss for words that could accurately describe the situation.”

“I can barely believe half of the things he’s been up to. I’ve spent the past few weeks playing detective…I contacted Jessica, and at first, she was very reluctant to speak to me, but I literally begged her to, and she was kind enough to get on the phone with me.”

“She told me that she had been seeing him for a while, but she stopped seeing him because he started to scare her. He was sending her unhinged messages and voicemails. He had been stalking her and trying to convince her to be with him.”

Jessica quit seeing her husband after his behavior began to worry her, and then she blocked him as well.

While she was on the phone with Jessica, she filled Jessica in on how worrisome her husband had been acting towards her and their kids. She was already prepared to leave her husband and hired an attorney to help her with the divorce process.

