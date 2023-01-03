Her Boyfriend Wants Her To Stop Cooking With Salt At Home, But She’s Refusing Because He Still Eats Salty Snacks Throughout The Day

This twenty-nine-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is thirty-three, have been dating for two and a half years. She has also been living with her boyfriend for the last year and a half.

Just a few months ago, though, her boyfriend actually had his blood pressure taken, and it apparently “came back ever so slightly high.”

Now, she claims that her boyfriend is a very healthy weight for his height. Don’t get me wrong; he is tall and thin. However, her boyfriend also has some muscle because of his work as a diesel mechanic.

Despite how he might look, though, her boyfriend recognized that high blood pressure was nothing to mess around with. So, he ultimately decided to try and eat a cleaner diet.

Anyway, at their house, she actually does about ninety percent of the cooking. She honestly does not mind at all, though, since her boyfriend always does the dishes and takes care of the vacuuming.

Plus, she swears that she usually cooks on the healthier side. For context, she is only about five foot three and has a slim, athletic build.

So, she tends to focus on cooking with healthy proteins and veggies and plays around with different sauces and toppings to keep the meals interesting.

“I feel like the meals I make set a strong foundation for an overall healthy lifestyle. My boyfriend also loves my cooking and always brags to his friends about the things we eat,” she said.

More recently, though, her boyfriend suddenly decided that he did not want to eat any salt in their meals at home. And honestly, she has no idea how to work around his new dietary restriction.

