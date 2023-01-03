She Found Out That Her Friend Stole Her Essay To Get Into Her Dream College On A Full Ride Scholarship, So She Told The College And Got Her Friend Kicked Out

A 19-year-old girl is currently a sophomore in college, and she has a friend named Tia, who is 18 and currently in high school.

When Tia began applying to colleges as well as scholarships, she was there to help her out in a big way.

She assisted her with applying to different colleges, and Tia wound up being accepted early into her dream college.

Not only that, but Tia also got a full-ride scholarship, and she was thrilled for Tia.

Pretty recently, she was chatting with a friend who is also friends with Tia, and this friend was going on and on about how incredibly and from the heart Tia’s college essay was.

She asked her friend if she could take a look at the essay, figuring that Tia had not shown it to her because it has slipped Tia’s mind.

As soon as she began taking a look at the essay Tia wrote, she was horrified. Tia’s essay was her exact same essay that she had only given to Tia to point out a couple of techniques that she had used.

She had also really made it crystal clear to Tia that she could not copy her essay and that it was for reference purposes only.

She was furious when she realized what Tia had done. Her essay was incredibly intimate, and Tia hadn’t even bothered to make minor changes to it.

