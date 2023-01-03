Her Husband Went On A Hike With Her During Their Tropical Vacation, But She Refused To Try Two Activities He Wanted To Do Because Of Her Motion Sickness, And Now He Is Really Disappointed In Her

This woman and her husband recently went on a vacation, and they were both super excited about the trip since she claims they were long overdue for some rest and relaxation.

They traveled to an all-inclusive resort that had a bunch of great amenities. But she and her husband also wanted to get out and explore the tropical island as well– not stay couped up on the resort grounds.

So, they decided to create a little system. More specifically, she and her husband were each allowed to pick one activity that would get them outside of the resort for one day.

She ultimately picked a hike that would lead them out into the mountains and through some rainforests on the interior of the island. And even though her husband was not a big hiker, he ended up agreeing to go with her.

As for her husband’s activities, he narrowed his choices down to two options. One would be a catamaran trip to go snorkeling, and the other was a dune buggy ride.

Now, she claims to get horrible motion sickness. In fact, during their flight to the resort, she and her husband reportedly experienced mild turbulence.

And even though she took Dramamine before the trip, she apparently became very nauseous and lightheaded.

So, she ultimately had to tell her husband that neither of the outings he picked was a good idea since they would make her motion sick.

Of course, this upset him, and he pointed out how they probably would not be wild enough to make her queasy. Honestly, though, she was not willing to take that chance.

