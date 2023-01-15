If You Are Really Looking For Love This Year, Then Stop Saying “Yes” To Situationships And Start Being Honest With Yourself

It appears that the classic “friends with benefits” arrangements have taken on a new identity in recent years.

Nowadays, they are referred to as “situationships”– or romantic relationships that remain informal and unexclusive.

But, as you can probably gather from the name, many people end up in these “situations” unintentionally. Plus, once stuck in a situationship, they can be extremely hard to change.

Situationships ultimately lie at some grey, in-between point between friendship and exclusive couple.

They are different than one-night stands and hookups in that they are somewhat more intimate. But, the intimacy is also extremely limited due to the fact that there is often no commitment or real sense of partnership.

So, both men and women who find themselves in situationships can often feel unsatisfied in the truest form. No, I am not talking about in the bedroom, but rather in their hearts– as sappy as it may sound.

And if you can relate, then this is the year to take control of your fate and feelings. I’m talking about saying no to situationships.

Know What You Want

Before you dip your toe into the dating pool, it is critical to know what you truly want. For some, that really is a casual, spontaneous, and uncommitted relationship that provides some excitement and romance without all of the relationship responsibilities.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.