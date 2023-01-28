It’s Not Too Hard To Make This Valentine’s Day Cupcake Bouquet, And It’s Sure To Make Anyone You Love Smile

It’s the flower-giving season again. But this year, instead of roses, give your sweetie a fragrant cupcake bouquet.

A cupcake bouquet is one of the fanciest, most expensive-looking edible gifts that you can find. So you may be surprised to learn that you can construct one on your own.

Cherish Larsen (@cherishlarsen) is teaching her followers on TikTok how to DIY a cupcake bouquet. It’s a lot easier than it seems. After learning the steps, you’ll want to make one for every occasion!

Plus, they’re more delicious than flowers and last longer too. At least, depending on how fast your Valentine is able to gobble them down.

You can choose to make your own cupcakes or buy some intricately decorated ones from the store.

Feel free to use any flavor of your choice–vanilla, strawberry, chocolate–or maybe a combination of all three flavors!

Imagine the look on your Valentine’s face when you present this bouquet to them!

They will be blown away by the fact that you put this together yourself since it appears so professionally done.

To start, grab eight cupcakes, two sheets of pink tissue paper, and a styrofoam ball. Wrap the styrofoam ball into a sheet of tissue paper.

Place the remaining piece of tissue paper on top of a small flower pot or bucket, then set the ball on top of the paper inside the bucket. Arrange it to your liking.

