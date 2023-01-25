She Didn’t Put Out A Cake Her Mother-In-Law Bought For Her Daughter’s Birthday Because It Clashed With The Party Theme, And Now Her Mother-In-Law Is Furious With Her

This 23-year-old woman is married, and she believes that her mother-in-law– who is 63– is the nicest person in the world.

But, even though she absolutely loves her mother-in-law, there are some boundary issues that really get on her nerves.

“Sometimes, she does not understand that she is a grandmother and not the mother of her grandchildren,” she revealed.

And she claims that one instance just recently, which involved her daughter’s birthday, perfectly exemplifies what she means.

For context, her daughter– who just turned 3– decided to pick out a cake for her birthday. Afterward, she and her husband, who is 37, ended up buying the cake– plain and simple.

Her mother-in-law reportedly knew about this whole arrangement beforehand, too. Yet, on the day of her daughter’s birthday party, her mother-in-law still showed up with a whole other cake.

According to her, the cake was much bigger and, honestly, very beautiful. Regardless, though, she knew that her mother-in-law’s cake choice was nowhere close to what her daughter wanted.

“You know, at that age, they get obsessed with one thing and use it on everything– cake, clothes, toys, EVERYTHING,” she explained.

In other words, the entire party was decorated according to the cake that her daughter picked out– from the table itself to the original cake and cupcakes.

