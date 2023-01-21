She Says That A Cute Little Dog Nearly Ended Up Getting Her Kidnapped And Here’s Her Chilling Story

Few things bring me more joy than seeing an adorable dog on the street. Getting the chance to pet a dog in the middle of the day is such a sweet little treat.

But did you know that, in some cases, seeing a cute animal hanging out in the street could be a sneaky trap?

One woman shared how she’s convinced she was almost abducted after approaching a dog she saw in a parking lot.

After finishing high school, she got a summer job in an office. Unfortunately, the office location wasn’t in the nicest part of town. It was mostly filled with parking lots, gas stations, and a few restaurants near a freeway.

To be closer to work, she rented an apartment that was about 20 minutes away from her office and would walk every day. She’d typically cut through a big parking lot to get to work.

“One morning on my usual route, right before my shortcut, I spotted an adorable little fluffy white dog halfway across the parking lot,” she says. “I was excited and wanted to pet her on my way in.”

She bent down to pet the cute dog and then looked up at the man holding the leash. Immediately, she got a bad vibe from him.

He appeared to be in his fifties and was wearing a baseball cap and dark sunglasses. She wondered what he could be doing in the parking lot so early in the morning. There was nothing in that area to do, especially not with a dog.

As she was petting the dog, she noticed that he began slowly using it to guide her toward his white van in the parking lot, which had its back door open.

