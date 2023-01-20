Her Daughter Told Her Friends She’s Taking A Gap Year, But She Corrected Her Daughter In Front Of Everyone By Saying She Failed High School And Can’t Get Into College

This mom has an 18-year-old daughter named Dai, who she knows is very intelligent, but she says Dai is also pretty “lazy.”

She and Dai live in New Zealand, and you have to complete 3 entire years of tests in order to pass high school and qualify for college.

During Dai’s first 2 years of testing, she was doing wonderfully in an academic sense and was in the top 5% of her class.

Dai began slipping, though, and she just received an email stating that Dai will not be passing her senior year of high school and she also will not be eligible to go to college.

She couldn’t help but be furious after she read the email, and it dawned on her that Dai went from the top 5% of her class to the last 5% percent of her class.

Several days ago, she and Dai were spending time with some family friends, and a lot of Dai’s friends from high school were there too.

Dai’s friends were chatting about what they were going to do for college, and Dai brought up that she was going to take a gap year.

Dai mentioned that she was planning on spending her summer working as a camp counselor, and she overheard Dai say something about developing her confidence and independence.

“This is when I piped in,” she explained. “I said that Dai was only taking 2 years off as she didn’t actually pass high school and therefore wasn’t able to go to university. I then stated how the mentioning of 2 years was manipulatively stated, as a 2-year wait would allow her to go to university through Adult Entry (despite failing high school) and was therefore not a choice she made.”

