She Found Her Front Door Open One Morning And Thought Her Apartment Had Been Robbed, But After Finding Out Her Roommate Had Just Forgotten To Lock The Door Again, She Ended Up Screaming At Her

This 20-year-old woman currently lives with a roommate, who is also 20-years-old. And ever since moving in together, she has had one major issue with her roommate– security.

More specifically, her roommate would always leave the door to their apartment unlocked– which she obviously was not okay with.

So, after a while, she decided to deal with the issue head-on and confront her roommate. And according to her, her roommate did appear pretty receptive to her at first.

Still though, ever since then, she claims that her roommate’s “habit” of forgetting to lock the door has not changed.

This became glaringly apparent to her just a couple of days ago, too, after one seriously scary incident.

It all began while she was trying to fall asleep one night this past week and ended up not being able to.

So, after staying up until 7:00 a.m., she finally decided to head downstairs to grab an energy drink.

Now, as soon as she got down there, the first thing that she noticed was a light coming from her apartment’s front door. Then, as she moved closer, she realized that the door was both unlocked and cracked open.

And amidst that realization, the first reasonable conclusion she jumped to was that someone had broken into her apartment.

