He Teaches Boxing To Children And Doesn’t Know How To Deal With This One Mom Who Keeps Showing Up Super Late To Pick Up Her Kid And Making Him Feel Used For Free Childcare

This 24-year-old man spends his free time teaching boxing, and once a week, he has a class for children. Unfortunately, one of his student’s mothers purposely shows up late to pick up her son. The mother is a wealthy, stay-at-home mom, and she doesn’t have any other children.

“She told me all this because another thing she loves to do is have long conversations with me on top of already being late. I’m starting to feel like she is taking advantage of these classes,” he said.

In March, he taught three children’s boxing classes, and the mother was late to pick up her son after almost every class. At the end of March, he discussed the issue with her.

She said she was sorry and promised to be on time from then on. However, she showed up late twice more since this conversation, so he began keeping track of how long it took her to show up.

After the first class in April, the mother showed up 45 minutes after the class ended, and she then proceeded to talk to him for 20 minutes after she arrived. When he taught his most recent class, she was nearly an hour late.

“I made a point to show her my timer and gave her a warning that I would remove her kid from my class. She tried to derail the conversation, so I raised the timer and turned it on again,” he explained.

According to the mother, he was “‘unjustifiably rude.'” In response, he kindly told her that he had other duties to get to, and her continued tardiness when picking up her son caused issues with his schedule.

Since the woman was no longer receptive to hearing his perspective, she marched over to her vehicle and hopped in. The woman’s son, who was already in the car, rolled down his window to thank him and say goodbye. After saying goodbye to the student, he advised him to remind his mother to be on time to pick him up after class.

“She reported our conversation to my boss but twisted it. She said that I threatened her kid with getting kicked out of the program. I didn’t say it like that. And I didn’t say it to her kid,” he shared.

