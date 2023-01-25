Whether You Call Them “Sweethearts” Or “Conversation Hearts,” The History Of How These Classic Valentine’s Day Candies Came To Be Involves Pharmaceuticals And America’s First Candy Machine

Aside from red roses and chocolate boxes, one of the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts is those tiny pieces of heart-shaped and pastel-colored candies that come with short and sweet messages.

You may know them as “Necco hearts,” “conversation hearts,” “Sweethearts,” or simply “candy hearts.” But whatever you call them, these sweet symbols of love are undeniably iconic.

Now, whether or not Sweethearts actually taste good is still a highly heated debate. Some people cannot get enough of them, while others despise the chalk-like texture.

Regardless of if you love or hate the candies, though, they have remained one of the most purchased and unmistakable treats around the holiday. Plus, there is no denying that they are aesthetically adorable and can fluff up any Valentine’s Day present.

But what were these legendary candies first made of, and where did they even come from? That is a whole other remarkable story that involves early pharmacies and America’s first-ever candy machine.

The History Of Sweethearts

The tale of conversation hearts goes all the way back to 1847. That year, a Boston pharmacist named Oliver Chase actually invented the machine that streamlined the process of lozenge production.

At that time, apothecary lozenges were in increasing demand. They essentially consisted of medicine mixed with some sugar paste and were popularly used to remedy sore throats. As Mary Poppins once said, “a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down,” right?

Anyway, actually making these sought-after medical lozenges was a very labor-intensive process. First, people would have to pulverize the ingredients using a mortar and pestle. Then, they had to knead the dough, roll it out, and cut it into tiny discs.

